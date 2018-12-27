Jackson police officer charged with child abuse in Gibson County

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson police officer is on paid administrative leave after an arrest in Gibson County.

Jacob Hill, 27, is charged with child abuse after court documents say he spanked his child on Christmas Eve, leaving bruises on the child.

Court documents say Hill told investigators he did spank the child as punishment but did not mean to harm the child.

Hill has been released from custody. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 2.

Jackson police confirmed Thursday that Hill does work for the department and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation in Gibson County.