JMC Library hosts Legos family event

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Library welcomed laughs and smiling faces as families get together for a day of not just reading… but also some fun.

The library hosted a Legos family event, the first of three that will be held over the course of Christmas break.

The librarians saw a great opportunity after a collection of Legos were donated to the library.

The event coordinator said this is a great way to help build community and for the children to make new friends.

“I think it’s a fun event for libraries to do because Legos build imagination and creativity when they’re building,” said Jennifer Kilbourn, children’s librarian with the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The next two Lego family events will be on January 2 and 4 at 10:30 a.m.