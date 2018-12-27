Madison Co. man charged with sexual activity with animal

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Madison County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly having inappropriate contact with an animal.

Gregory Deberry, 55, is charged with multiple counts of sexual activity with an animal and photography of sexual activity with an animal after officers with the U.S. Probation and Parole Office searched his home last month.

Court documents say Deberry was charged last Thursday after investigators found video on an SD card of Deberry engaged in inappropriate activity with a dog.

Deberry’s home was searched because he is a registered sex offender after a 2009 conviction for possession of child pornography.

He is free on $5,000 bond.