Mugshots : Madison County : 12/26/18 – 12/27/18 December 27, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Jasmine Moore Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Amanda Mears Shoplifting, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Joseph Barnett Harassment domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Acquanetta Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Bridget Glisson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Corrion Greer Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Daniel Dennis Hunt Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Derrontarius Harvey Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10James Lockridge Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Natalie Hallman Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/27/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore