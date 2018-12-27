Mugshots : Madison County : 12/26/18 – 12/27/18

1/10 Jasmine Moore Shoplifting

2/10 Amanda Mears Shoplifting, criminal trespass

3/10 Joseph Barnett Harassment domestic assault, violation of order of protection

4/10 Acquanetta Brooks Violation of probation



5/10 Bridget Glisson Simple domestic assault

6/10 Corrion Greer Aggravated assault

7/10 Daniel Dennis Hunt Theft under $999

8/10 Derrontarius Harvey Schedule VI drug violations



9/10 James Lockridge Aggravated assault

10/10 Natalie Hallman Simple domestic assault





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/27/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.