Annual 100 Black Men of West Tennessee Gala raises money for scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual event helps raise scholarships for local youth.

The 26th annual 100 Black Men of West Tennessee Scholarship Gala was held in Jackson, Friday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The 100 Black Men of West Tennessee organization, founded in 1963, mentors and supports African American young men from early education to this college scholarship event.

This year five young men who have been apart of the program spoke on how it positively impacts their lives.

“Its an example to show what young men can be when they work hard, when they’re tenacious and when they have good examples,” said Jerry Woods, president of 100 Black Men of West Tennessee.

All proceeds from the gala go towards scholarships. The organization has awarded more than $150,000 worth of scholarships to date.