Falling Temps Through Early Noon

Weather Update 8:30 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its been a mild and damp start to the day as we remain largely under a southwest to northeast oriented flow. A broad trough will slowly flatten through today becoming more zonal with time over the next 48 hours or so. At the surface, we have a cold front that has been quasi-stalled along the Mississippi river most of the morning. With the upper flow orientation shifting, I expect the front to finally kick through the region this morning allowing for cooler and drier air to filter into West Tennessee. Temperatures will slowly fall back into the upper 40s through this afternoon. Clouds will gradually decrease through this afternoon. Looks like temps should hover around 48~49°F Most of the afternoon.

Tonight however, mostly clear skies and a colder continental polar air mass will move in via high pressure to the north. This will bring temperatures down into the lower 30s overnight,and perhaps lead to some patchy fog Saturday morning. It will also lead to a cooler day as well with highs that struggle to make it into the upper 40s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com