Frances Kay Hopper

Frances Kay Hopper, age 71 passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She attended Claybrook Church of God in Beech Bluff, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Bells Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Hopper family will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Bells Funeral Home.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Woodrow and Maxine Powell Carr; one brother: Landell Sweat; and two sisters: Helen Butler and Alice Davis.

She is survived by her husband: Clinton Wilford Hopper of Bells, TN; one son: Rodney Hopper (Donna) of Bells, TN; two daughters: Kim Wood (Shane) of Bells, TN and Kelly Fletcher Goodrich of Bells, TN; two brothers: Thomas Carr (Renee) of Humboldt, TN and Steve Carr of Bells, TN; two sisters: Carol Ivey of Providence, TN and Linda Carr of Three Way, TN; nine grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.