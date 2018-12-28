Gov.-elect Bill Lee announces new cabinet members

NASHVILLE — Governor-elect Bill Lee has announced two cabinet appointments.

Major General Jeff Holmes, who is from Carroll County, will lead the department of military.

Holmes currently serves as the deputy commanding general of First Army and has previously served as the deputy adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard.

Retired Lt. Col. Courtney Rogers will lead the state’s Veterans Services department. She currently serves as the director of recruiting and retention of the Tennessee State Guard.

For more information on Lee’s cabinet, visit transition.billlee.com.