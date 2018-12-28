Local coaches enjoy opportunity to compete in Hub Classic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today began the second day of the Hub Classic basketball tournament here in Jackson.

This is the 6th annual Hub Classic organized by Area Relief Ministries. The tournament involves local high school boys and girls teams from the West Tennessee area.

A few local coaches were able to speak on the positive aspects of competing in the tournament, how it benefits the community, and how it helps their team prepare for the rest of the regular season.

The championship games of the Hub Classic will take place on Saturday night. The girls championship will tip off at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys championship at 8:05 p.m.