Man charged with arson in Gibson Co. house fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man now faces an arson charge in a November house fire in Dyer.

Christopher Johnson was charged with arson Thursday after an investigation into the Nov. 18 fire at a home in the 200 block of Madison Street, according to a release from the City of Dyer Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Dyer Police Department at 731-692-3714 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Awards up to $5,000 may be awarded for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects. You may remain anonymous.

The Dyer Fire Department, Dyer Police Department, Madison County Fire Department Fire Investigation Team, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Greenfield Police Department all were involved in the investigation.