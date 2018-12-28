Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/18 – 12/28/18 December 28, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Thomas Landers DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Danielle Escareno Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Donald Patrick Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Eddie Graves Burglary, burglary of motor vehicle, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Jayla Permenter Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8John Goschke Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Joshua Jackson Davenport Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Willie McCurry Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore