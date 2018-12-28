Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/18 – 12/28/18

1/8 Thomas Landers DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving

2/8 Danielle Escareno Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/8 Donald Patrick Simple domestic assault

4/8 Eddie Graves Burglary, burglary of motor vehicle, violation of parole



5/8 Jayla Permenter Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/8 John Goschke Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/8 Joshua Jackson Davenport Aggravated assault

8/8 Willie McCurry Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.