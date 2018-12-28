Shirley Mayer

Ms. Shirley Ann Hodges Mayer age 82 of Jackson died peacefully Monday, December 24, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be 2 pm Friday in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home; burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Ms. Mayer was born August 14, 1936 in Springfield, GA to James and Joann Della Hodges. She spent her childhood in Springfield until entering and graduating from Warren A. Chandler School of Nursing in Savannah, GA. Nursing was her passion and she spent many years as a loving and compassionate nurse to many. After moving to Jackson, TN she worked at Humboldt Cedar Crest Hospital as both a Nurse and Director of Nursing for many years until her retirement. In 1958 She married the love of her life Richard H. Mayer III and they were married for 45 years until his death. She was a longtime member of the Medina First United Methodist Church

Ms. Mayer was predeceased by her husband, parents, 6 brothers, and 1 sister

Survivors include her children; Richard (Carla) H. Mayer IV, Stephanie (Clark) Dodson, grandchildren; Ashley (Matthew) Teague, Andrew Bryant, Colby (Cristen) Bird, Jennifer (Michael) Morgan, Mandy Dodson, great grandchildren; Tyler and Bryant Morgan, Ally and Alex Bird, Drew Dodson, along with many nieces and nephews.

