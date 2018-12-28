Valentina ‘Tina’ Dunlap

Tina, as she is affectionately called by her family and friends, age 59 of Springville, TN, transitioned to Heaven on December 23, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. Tina was born on February 6, 1959 to Delia Mae Tharpe of Camden, TN. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Oanna Bomar, Uncles – Roger Bomar, Otha Bomar, and James Edward Tharpe, Aunt – Jessie Faye Ray, Niece – Angel Tharpe, and Brother-in-Law, Bobby Dunlap. Tina was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center in Hollow Rock, TN where she attended regularly and served under the leadership of Pastor James E. Nesbitt.

Tina worked for many years as a caregiver at Cornerstone in Camden, TN. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her husband Jimmy Dunlap of Springfield, TN, two sons –

Sons: PFC Ira Lorenzo Dunlap, United States Marines, Pensacola, Florida

Jarvis Dunlap of Springville, TN

Mother: Delia Mae Tharpe of Camden, TN

Sisters: Genia ( James) Nesbitt of Hollow Rock, TN

Tonona Haynes (Tony) of Camden, TN

Cynthia Bomar of Camden, TN

Thomina Tharpe of Camden, TN

Brothers: Kirk Bomar (Tharpe) of Camden, TN

Bishop Jack L. Bomar of Beaufort, South Carolina

Al Brent (Charity) Tharpe of Dyersburg, TN

Terry Tharpe of Camden, TN

Nieces: Brittany Haynes, Kylan Elise Tharpe

Nephews: Alex Brent Tharpe, Caulen Tharpe, Drue Tharpe

Aunts: Annie Porter, Betty Montgomery, Beauty Tharpe, Cora Bomar

Uncle: Robert Tharpe

She leaves behind a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by all.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 1 PM at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Jack L. Bomar officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvery Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 11:00-1:00 pm.