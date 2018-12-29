Organization holds series of basketball games to support a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. – The annual Hub Classic is bringing out fans from all across west Tennessee to enjoy high school basketball games during the holidays, but this tournament is more than just hot hoops.

Drawing hundreds of fans from across West Tennessee, the area relief ministries’ sixth annual Hub Classic basketball is winding down after three days of action at Oman Arena.

“We have teams participating from all over even from Memphis. Crockett County, Chester County even as well as Jackson-Madison county teams here participating in these three days,” said Fred McKinnie, Director of Operations at ARM.

ARM is in its 41st year of serving those in need.

“We serve the homeless population here in Jackson-Madison County for homeless men. We have rehoused families that have lost housing.”

McKinnie says the organization has provided more than 3,000 beds, 8,000 meals, job training and employment.

“We also have an 8 bed facilities turning point that house chronically homeless men and transition to work program called turning point.”

It is a way for players and families to head out for some fun while supporting a good cause.

“After the holidays there is still family here so we have a three day event where people love basketball so its an event that brings families together to enjoy good basketball,” McKinne said.

He says this years goal is to raise awareness in the community.

“It’s a chance for you to give back without necessarily you just giving it to somebody but you give it to somebody to an organization that can help the homeless in our community,” McKinnie says funds raised at the game will go to the area relief ministry to continue to support the homeless in West Tennessee.

Members of the organization say hub classic grows annually because of community support.