Rain Chances Return Late Sunday

Weather Update – 9:16 a.m. – Saturday, December 29th

We’ll be clear going into the weekend. Lots of sunshine for our Saturday with highs around 46 degrees and light north winds.

Highs will be around average for today, ranging anywhere from the low to mid 40s. It will be an overall fair day, with a mixture of clouds and sun. There will be a slow gradual increase of clouds later Saturday night. We will have a boundary to our south that lifts up north and brings in warm, moist air starting Sunday. Scattered shows will being to pop-up Sunday evening until the rest of the rain moves in overnight.

It will be heavy at times but will not last very long, clearing out by the evening on New Year’s Eve. In terms of rainfall amounts there’s still a bit of uncertainty. Models have ranged amounts anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain from late Sunday to Monday evening.

Again like we’ve been mentioning all week, we need over 1.11 inches of rain to beat the record for wettest year in Jackson. This also is putting a strain on flooding concerns around the Tennessee River especially in Savannah, which is currently under a Flood Warning until further notice. The Tennessee River at Savannah will likely cross into the MODERATE flood stage by late afternoon or evening Sunday. The latest forecast for the river is to top out around 380.05 ft by late next week. Either way, It will be could come very close to 381 ft where house flooding start occurring. Here is a look at what happens historically at these levels:

381 ft Many houses on Emerald Lane are flooded. Intersection of RV Park and Old Ferry Roads is covered. Easternmost parts of parking lot at Hagy’s Catfish Restaurant is flooding. Many river lots at east end of Catfish Lane are flooding. Highest cropland along the river is flooded. 380 ft Much of Coffee Landing Road is covered by 10 feet of water. Slough between Catfish Lane and the riverbank is flooded cutting off many campsites near the east end of Catfish Lane. Intersection of Clover Drive and Emerald Lane is inundated. Low spot toward south end of Vista River Lane is flooded. Houses north of Crump boat ramp are flooding. Riverside Lane is flooding at the top of the boat ramp near Riverheights Catfish Restaurant. Entrance to Connie Beth Lane hooking up with Clifton Road is flooded.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

