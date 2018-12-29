Some West Tennesseans end 2019 with a laugh at the ‘Pre-New Years Eve Comedy Jam’

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Comedy Jam show will be held at the Premier Place in North Jackson.

With famous comedian Reginald Ballard who played a role in the 90s hit television series, the Martin Show.

And Chris Thomas from BET’s Rap City, he is best known for his impressions of Denzel Washington and Mike Tyson and Barack Obama.

“Come down to the show tonight, well the 1st show the VIP is already sold out, but we still got plenty of general admission,” said comedian Chris Thomas.

There are still tickets left for the 10 p.m. show, tickets can be bought at their website.