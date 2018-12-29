TWRA extend deer season for testing purposes

JACKSON, Tenn.– Deer season is being extended in Fayette, Hardeman and McNairy counties from January 7th to January 31st.

This extension isn’t just for hunters, but for the hunted.

“Chronic Wasting Disease has been known in the wildlife management agencies, you know for a could decades now, so we’ve been testing deer in Tennessee for a long time,” said Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency Officer Joe Benedict.

Workers with the TWRA have targeted these 3 counties specifically due to CWD found in deer in those areas.

“Were doing better surveillance this year, which has helped us find the disease quicker,” said Benedict.

These surveillance’s include check stations for hunters to bring their harvested deer, where workers will collect samples to check for CWD.

“So we’ll just quickly take a little bit of information from them, and they can just either be on their way if they process their deer at their own house, or they’ll just drop it off here as they normally would,” Benedict said.

Testing will take up to a couple weeks, once the results are in, deer meat with positive results will be picked up.

“But we’ll actually call those hunter directly, immediately as soon as we get those results, and we’ll offer to come and take the deer that they have,” said Benedict.

Hunters with deer meat who have negative results will still receive a call as well.