A local church holds a special service

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church is celebrating the first Sunday after Christmas.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered at St. Luke Episcopal Church to listen to the service and join in prayer with all those who attended.

The service was followed by the deacons mass, lessons and carols.

“After the big celebration of Christmas Day its kind of nice when the families are still home visiting to come to church and celebrate with our church family,” said Deacon, Tommy Rhoads.

The service was followed by Christmas carols like “Joy to the World” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”