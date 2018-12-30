One church shows its appreciation for local businesses

MILAN, Tenn. – A local church is showing its appreciation to small businesses for their hard work and customer service to the Milan community.

The New Holy Temple in Milan held a ceremony and service to show their appreciation for local businesses.

Their pastor says he is rewarding three businesses for their outstanding customer service and excellent business service to the community of Milan.

“The lord just placed in my heart to do a local business owner appreciation service. This expresses our love and appreciation to them, small businesses don’t get a lot of exposure other than advertising and things like that but they don’t get a lot of thank you’s,” said Pastor William Hood.

“What a great thing for Milan to honor these businesses that do so much for our community and so we were more than happy to participate in this wonderful achievement for these businesses and this beautiful service that was held here today,” said Mayor of Milan, B.W Beasley.

Owner of Cutting Up Barbershop, Christopher Pipkin, shares his excitement for winning an appreciation plaque.

“It felt good to be in this community and a native of Humboldt, Tennessee… but to see Milan, Tennessee appreciate my business, it makes you feel real good and they helped me be successful now,” said Pipkin.

“Wow! It’s awesome, you know, you work and you just do it to help people just you know, its just awesome… it really is,” said Ruth Greer, owner of G&G services.