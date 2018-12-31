Chance Of Strong Storms By Late Morning

Weather Update 7:40 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After the start of a soggy overnight. We remain clouded over this morning with a bit more scattered showers. Temps are climbing fairly quickly behind the warm front which is rapidly surging northward towards the Ohio Valley. This has pushed temps into the middle 60s, and will continue to push temps to around 70 through early this afternoon. A cold front will not be far behind as it rapidly lifts the warm sector into a line of storms. The line will move fairly quickly, west to east between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM this afternoon. The parent surface low that will rapidly as it ejects from central Arkansas towards northern Illinois and Indiana through the 12 to 18 hour period. The pressure fall will lead to winds between 15 and 25 mph most of the afternoon. As for the the main line of storm. The primary concern will be with damaging winds, however there is a present tornado threat as well, especially in the slight risk areas closer to the Tennessee River.

