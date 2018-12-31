Charles Lynn Daniel

Charles Lynn Daniel, age 78, passed away at home on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Mercer, TN. Mr. Daniel was born in Madison County, TN to the parents of M.O. and Inez (Upton) Daniel. He farmed for many years and later retired from the Madison County Highway Department. Mr. Daniel served in the Tennessee Army National Guard and was an avid coon hunter and loved raising cattle as well. He was a member of Mercer Baptist Church serving as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Jane (Forrest) Daniel of 57 years, one son, Jeff Daniel and wife Lisa, one daughter, Felicia Brown and husband Jeff, one sister, Bonnie Cox, four grandchildren, Ashley Cain, Kristin Taylor, Tyler Brown, Olivia Brown, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas D. Robinson and Ray Robinson.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 31, 2018 at Mercer Baptist Church with Bro. Carl White and Bro. Tony Crossnoe officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers to serve are David Elston, Joe Ferguson, Tim Morris, Bill Taylor, David Taylor and Danny Wade. Honorary Pallbearers are Brandon McMahan, Billy Taylor, Bobby Taylor, Brian Taylor, Wayne Tritt, Greg Upton and Jeff Wells.

The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Arrrington Funeral Directors.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Mercer Baptist Church, 1724 Hwy 138, Mercer, TN 38392.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com