Flooding continues in parts of West Tennessee

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Many people woke up to flooded areas Monday as we hit record rainfall in West Tennessee.

Flooding is by no means a stranger to Decatur County. Keith Byrd says flooding occurs three to four times a year.

“Flood stage in this area is 365. We are already at that, and as you can see around here, some of the places are already have water on them,” Sheriff Byrd said.

With the amount of rainfall from Sunday to Monday, the water is expected to rise higher.

“I understand it might get as high as 367,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Byrd says Perryville Marina is preparing if the level rises to put in some walkways to get to the dock and move boats that the water may reach.

“These trees that you see out here are ordinarily on dry land, and like I said, that is very predictable. We can plan for that,” Byrd said.

One street in Decatur County is flooded due to the high amount of rainfall.

“We have heavy rains like what we had last night, the creeks will be swollen with water, and quite often they will get over the county roads,” Byrd said.

Byrd says in times like these it’s best to plan ahead and take a different route.

“What you have to be careful of when you come to a place where there is water across the road, you might think, ‘well, you know, I can drive through there.’ Well, the problem is you don’t know the condition of the road is underwater,” Byrd said.

He says he wants to provide the community with some safety tips.

“If a place has washed out six foot deep that you can’t see, if you try to drive through it, you might wind off with your car in the water. That’s what you got to be careful of,” Sheriff Byrd said.