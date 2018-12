JACKSON, Tenn. — Gas prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week.

Gas is now averaging $2 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Current gas prices in Nashville are 2.11 a gallon, down 4.3 cents per gallon from just last week.

The national average has also dropped, at 23.8 center per gallon lower than a year ago.

You can see the most current fuel price averages at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.