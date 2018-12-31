Funeral services for Grindy Dewayne Carroll, age 62, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ms. Carroll passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, December 28, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. Carroll will lie-in-state on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.