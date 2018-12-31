Local church rings in new year with annual watch night service

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local congregation holds a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Local churches are saying out with the old and in with the new, with annual watch night services.

All Nations Church of God kept their doors open for community members who wanted to ring in the new year with church instead of champagne and parties.

“It’s very important because oftentimes on New Year’s Eve, people that were not saved will get saved on that night and they’ll go into the new year as a new creature in Christ,” said Pastor Emmanuel Simmons.

Pastor Emmanuel and co-pastor Retha Simmons says their doors are open and all are welcome.