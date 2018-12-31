Local distillery holds fundraiser for Carl Perkins Therapy Center

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the community came together to toast the new year at the Samuel Bryant distillery, Monday night. The New Year’s Eve event is a fundraiser for the Carl Perkins Therapy Center.

The distillery owner, Sam Bryant, donated the space for the event.

Therapist and event director Taylor Laird told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News why there is a need for a fundraiser like this.

“We’re hoping to raise money to help the therapist provide even better services for the kids that come to the center,” said Laird.

Dinner was provided by Rock ‘n Dough, with music by DJ David Walker.