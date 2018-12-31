Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/18 – 12/31/18

1/41 Jarvis Gause Failure to appear

2/41 Aaron Nunes Failure to comply

3/41 Adrian Blackwell DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/41 Antonio Pewitte Public intoxication



5/41 Charles Mays Failure to appear

6/41 Chase Anderson Failure to appear

7/41 Courtney Jones Simple domestic assault

8/41 David Latham Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear



9/41 David Nelson Failure to appear

10/41 David Powell Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/41 Emani Melton Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/41 Feliciania Brown Theft under $999



13/41 Gabrielle Andrews Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

14/41 Garrison Curtis Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

15/41 Gladys Taylor Simple domestic assault

16/41 Gwendolyn Blakeley Failure to appear



17/41 Hayden Terry Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

18/41 James Barnes Simple domestic assault

19/41 James Fairchild Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/41 James Wynne Failure to appear



21/41 Jawan Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/41 Jessica McDuffie Violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

23/41 Joanna Jackson Prostitution, theft under $999

24/41 Joseph Park DUI, open container law



25/41 Justin Bell DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

26/41 Justin Parker Violation of community corrections

27/41 Kevin Phillips Vandalism

28/41 Meokia Futrell Failure to appear



29/41 Michael Holt Shoplifting

30/41 Michael Morrow Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II, III, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

31/41 Nicole Ball Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

32/41 Octavious Hardin Aggravated burglary



33/41 Ray McKnuckles Aggravated assault

34/41 Richard Sanders Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

35/41 Robert Hickerson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

36/41 Rome Huntsman Failure to appear



37/41 Stanley Johnson Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/41 Stevie Taylor Theft under $999, criminal impersonation

39/41 Tonya Blurton Violation of parole, criminal impersonation, open container law

40/41 Trevor Flowers DUI



41/41 William Aston Simple domestic assault



















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/31/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.