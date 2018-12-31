Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/18 – 12/31/18 December 31, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/41Jarvis Gause Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/41Aaron Nunes Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/41Adrian Blackwell DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/41Antonio Pewitte Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/41Charles Mays Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/41Chase Anderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/41Courtney Jones Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/41David Latham Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/41David Nelson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/41David Powell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/41Emani Melton Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/41Feliciania Brown Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/41Gabrielle Andrews Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 14/41Garrison Curtis Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 15/41Gladys Taylor Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/41Gwendolyn Blakeley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/41Hayden Terry Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 18/41James Barnes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/41James Fairchild Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, alteration of serial numbers, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/41James Wynne Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/41Jawan Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/41Jessica McDuffie Violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/41Joanna Jackson Prostitution, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 24/41Joseph Park DUI, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 25/41Justin Bell DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/41Justin Parker Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/41Kevin Phillips Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 28/41Meokia Futrell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/41Michael Holt Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 30/41Michael Morrow Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II, III, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/41Nicole Ball Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 32/41Octavious Hardin Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 33/41Ray McKnuckles Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/41Richard Sanders Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 35/41Robert Hickerson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 36/41Rome Huntsman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 37/41Stanley Johnson Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/41Stevie Taylor Theft under $999, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/41Tonya Blurton Violation of parole, criminal impersonation, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 40/41Trevor Flowers DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 41/41William Aston Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/31/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore