Nell Chandler Hoskins Melton, age 80 of Paris, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at Henry County Healthcare Center. Her funeral service will be 1:00PM Monday, December 31, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with David Jackson of Cottage Grove Church of Christ and Joe McClure of Open Doors Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be after 11:00AM Monday prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Doug Taylor, Gary Downey, Dewey Ealey, James Hinton, and Rusty Morton.

Nell Chandler Melton was born February 23, 1938 in Bexar, Alabama to the late Leon Chandler and the late Cilla Holly Chandler. On February 24, 1990 she married Jewell B. Melton and he preceded her in death on June 18, 2012.

Ms. Melton is survived by two daughters: Fran (Jeff) Jolley of Palmersville, TN and Melissa (John) Lipscomb of Atlanta, GA; a son, David (Amy) Hoskins of Springville, TN; two sisters: Barbara (Dale) Nunnery of Lebanon, TN and Kathy Burns of Martin, TN; four brothers: Kerry (Marsha) Chandler of Gleason, TN, Charles (Dorothy) Chandler of Modesto, CA, Thomas (Patty) Chandler of Gleason, TN and Manus Ray (Linda) Chandler of Puryear, TN; thirteen grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Melton was also preceded in death by three sons: John Hoskins, Rick Hoskins, and Randy Melton; three sisters: Mae Crews, Ann Hugueley, and Ruby Warren; and two grandchildren.

Nell Melton was a member of Cottage Grove Church of Christ. She was a loving mother and an amazing friend to all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959