Weather causes power outages for many West Tennesseans

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced there were thousands without power Monday morning due to weather.

According to a release, recent weather has caused outages to about 2,100 members.

There were reportedly 13 outage locations scattered throughout the electric company’s 12-county service area.

Crews are working on fixing the issue and are expected to restore power as quickly and safely as they can.

You can report an outage in your area by calling Gibson EMC’s outage hotline at 1-800-977-4076.

You can also track the outages for yourself at outagemap.gibsonemc.com.