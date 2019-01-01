A blast from the past ‘WBBJ’s Top Stories of 2018’

JACKSON, Tenn–

In no particular order here are the top most popular stories in West Tennessee.

At #1 federal agents retrace their steps in the Cayce McDaniel case… Agents searched McDaniel’s home in late November after she went missing 22 years ago.

Some people living in Milan said they hoped the agents found what they were looking for.

“I wish they’d done it sooner, and I hope they can find something that will help. Twenty-two years is a long time,” said Jody Latch, who knew McDaniel.

Next at #2 a local family asks for prayers after having their baby months before his due date.

Mother Chelsea Lackey gave birth at only 23 weeks.

“It’s a roller coaster, but with God’s help, you can make it through it,” Chelsea Lackey said.

Baby Sutton was born at 1 pound 8 ounces, currently Lackey asks for prayers as her baby is still in the hospital

At #3 an ambulance crash left 2 people dead in Nashville, 1st responder and Jackson native Zachary Pruitt was killed in the crash.

Hundreds of families and friends gathered for his memorial honoring him for his work as a Paramedic and Veteran.

At #4 a night of fun at a local bar ended in tragedy.

5 people were shot at Cody’s Saloon and Dance Hall in West Jackson, the shooting left 1 person dead and 4 injured.

Next at #5, a couple’s trip to Memphis ends in mystery.

In Benton County an Ohio man told investigators his wife died on the way to Bluff City, he claims on the way back home he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.

“He says he put her body in plastic and disposed of her body over this bridge,” said Kenny Christopher, Benton County Sheriff.

#6 the Hub City loses a blues and r&b pioneer.

Denise Lasalle, renowned R&B singer, songwriter and record producer, passed away at 78 years old.

The Queen of Blues was married to radio host James Wolfe, better known as ‘Super Wolfe’.

# 7, 150 animals were seized from a Carroll County home.

The Animal Rescue Corps said they were not living in healthy conditions.

“We are finding dead animals in cages on the property with living animals,we found a dead zebra in the back,”

“When you have a large amount of animals in an enclosed area and you are not cleaning up their elimination, you get what is called high levels of ammonia,” said Scotlund Haisley, with the American Rescue Corps.

At #8 a Facebook video showing a disturbance in the water at Pickwick Lake in Northwest Alabama had over 5,000 shares and was viewed over a quarter of a million times.

Some people believed it may be a giant fish or sinkhole.

Hardin County Emergency Management gave this explanation.

“It’s called an ‘industry discharge’ or ‘warm water discharge.’.. It contains quite a bit of air which causes large air bubbles creating this effect. This is located in Alabama on the Tennessee River.” said the Hardin County Emergency Management.

At #9 a nail salon owner in North Jackson went after a customer who allegedly darted out without paying.

In the viral video employees are attempting to stop the driver as the owner hops on the back of the car.

Family members said the nail salon owner was allegedly pulled from the car just a few blocks away and beaten.

Police later took a person of interest in custody.

And finally at #10 we had something happen in the WBBJ 7 Eyewtiness Newsroom, Meteorologist Corallys Ortiz responded to a viewer’s comment about her natural hair, this gained the attention of many networks.

“Normally when people say comments I ignore it, but when it’s racism, I don’t condone that at all,” Meteorologist Corallys Ortiz said.