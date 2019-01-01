Dozens head out on New Year’s Day to watch football

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families and friends rang in the new year drinking beer and watching bowl games.

While some celebrate New Year’s Day at home, Matt Willit celebrated the first day of 2019 at 731 Sports Bar and Grill.

“Every year, so obviously got the family here enjoying the meal, the football games and the day, starting the first year,” Willit said.

Willit and his family, along with a dozen others are doing the same.

Many are cheering for their favorite football team.

“We are enjoying the Mississippi State game, and then, obviously, the New Year’s traditional dinner with black eyed peas, cabbage, hash browns and corn bread,” Willit said.

At Buffalo Wild Wings, families enjoyed themselves on the first day of 2019.

“(I) just came to grab a bite to eat. First meal of 2019 came to get some wings, watch some football, drink a beer maybe,” customer Nate Carliner said.

“(I) just came to watch LSU beat up on UCF but obviously that is not happening,” customer Jace Smith said. “(I) came out to hang out with my friends and everything, just to enjoy a good time with some buffalo wings and nachos and stuff. ”

Willit says he hopes to spend every New Year’s Day with his family.

“We don’t have as much fun on New Year’s Eve, but try to have our fun on New Year’s Day, so we make it a family event.”

Many restaurants are open regular hours Tuesday.