Family welcomes first baby of 2019

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brandy Whiting and Daniel Jarrett brought in 2019 with a different kind of celebration.

“I can’t believe that I had the New Year’s baby,” Whiting said.

Born just after midnight on New Year’s Day, Bristol Jarrett is the first baby of 2019 born at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

“I’m just excited, and I can’t believe I had the New Year’s baby,” Whiting said.

“Still in shock,” Jarrett said.

“Yeah, a little bit because it was not expected to have the New Year’s baby,” Whiting added.

Baby Bristol was due Jan. 5, but her mom and dad still thought she might be born on Jan. 1.

Daniel says by midnight, they still weren’t expecting to bring home the first baby of 2019.

“Midnight hit and I, at that point she was pretty well asleep, and I thought it was over with at that point,” he said. “Then about 15 minutes later everything changed and it went haywire, and next thing I know, she had her.”

And while Bristol is the youngest of four sisters, her oldest sister Briley is excited about the new addition to the family.

Briley says she is looking forward to continuing her big sister role with Bristol.

“It’s exciting especially. It’s my third sister so it’s pretty crazy. My goal is to try to, you know, teach them to be good, and to do good in school and, like, help them if they need help,” Briley said.

So what’s the next step for the new family of six?

“Planning on getting a new house,” Brandy said. “We need a bigger house now.”

Bristol was born weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.