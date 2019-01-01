Much Colder With Increasing Clouds

Weather Update 8:04 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A cold morning underway as a cold continental polar air moves in from the north behind the cold front. Skies are mostly clear for the moment, however the stubborn mid level inversion that typically develops this time of year will lead to increasing mid level clouds. This will effectively keep the sun from warming temps much at all today. In fact high temp will be around 48°F. Wind chill will likely hang around the upper 30s to low 40s all day. The main frontal boundary that moved through is forecast to stall around the I-20 corridor to the south in Mississippi/Alabama. The front will become the focusing mechanism for more chances of rain through the end of the week.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com