Runners make New Year’s resolutions

JACKSON, Tenn.– Runners at this year’s Commitment Day 5K are making commitments to achieve goals this year.

“Take about two or three minutes off my time. Right now, I’m not very fast. I do it for the fun of it,” Lenita Click said.

“I just wanted to be a better version of myself and a better person,” Carden Veiles said.

“Keep up my everyday activity, get about an hour of activity every day, lift weights every other day, and run,” Jonathan Scott said.

This is the first step toward getting healthier for these runners.

“I’ve never been active in my life before until now, so I made a habit out of it and want to stick with it,” Scott said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt talked to a personal trainer about how to make sure that the goals you start are also goals you finish.

“The biggest thing is to make a plan. It’s easy to make goals, but if we don’t come up with a plan for how we will execute that, it’s just a wish,” Julie Stauffer said.

That plan should include a schedule for training.

“When are you going to come? Are you going to meet a buddy for an exercise class? Are you going to come before work? Are you going to try to squeeze it into your lunch break?” Stauffer said.

She also said to make reasonable goals.

“Start with very small, manageable goals that you can succeed at, and it’s going to be very exciting and encouraging to keep going,” she said.

She reminds people who are new to fitness to always ask for help.

“That’s a big part of starting out, safely and with confidence, so you know what to do at the gym,” Stauffer said.