Some West Tennesseans ended 2018 with one last good deed

JACKSON, Tenn–

Attendees at the ‘Dream Builders Gala’ are ending 2018 with one final good deed.

The gala is presented by Habitat of Humanity in Jackson is to raise money for family in need.

Miss Tennessee Christine Williamson said she came to the gala to be apart of a great cause.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend the new year, than giving back to the Jackson community, especially a family in need, and also encouraging volunteerism cause that’s so much of what my job as Miss Tennessee is about,” said Christine Williamson.

Leaders of Habitat of Humanity said they hope to raise as much money as possible.

“Our goal is $25,000 but we would encourage people to continue donating into the new year, if they feel moved to do so,” Williamson said.

But tonight isn’t just about donating, guests at the gala enjoyed an evening dinner, music, and games.

Miss Tennessee will also be announcing the countdown into the new year.

“I get to be the one to do the countdown so that going to be pretty cool, I don’t think I’ve ever made to midnight before, I usually fall asleep around 10 so, we’ll stick it out together,” Williamson said.

Once Miss Tennessee counts down to one the guest will begin the new year with a champagne toast.