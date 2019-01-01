West Tennesseans discuss New Year resolutions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The most common New Year resolutions are working out and eating healthy, followed by financial goals.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News talked to West Tennesseans on the first day of 2019 about their resolutions for the new year.

Some of those we spoke to today say they hope to focus on different goals this year.

Logan King, of Memphis, says he wants to focus on his music this year.

“I’m a musician. I play guitar, piano, I sing. So, I’m trying to sit down and write some more music,” King said.

And one Henderson resident has a goal for her health and for others’.

“My New Year’s resolution is to continue my treatments I’m getting at Kirkland Cancer Center and complete treatment, and then help others going through the same thing,” Aimee Cotton said.

But if fitness is your goal for 2019, Gold’s Gym General Manager Steve Roten says there are some easy ways to keep on track this year.

“If you’ll focus on making working out a habit. Just showing up to the gym is the hardest thing for people,” Roten said. “So, if they just make the habit showing up to the gym usually the goals take care of themselves.”