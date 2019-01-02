After 54 years in Jackson, Baudo’s Restaurant owners announce its closure

JACKSON, Tenn.–“The construction on the interstate and the bypass has really affected us over the past year,” said co-owner of Baudo’s Restaurant, Jack Baudo.

Baudo said he made the announcement of the restaurant’s upcoming closure on Facebook and received a surprising amount of responses.

“Great support lots of prayers, we’ve had over 200 responses just on the Facebook post.,” said Baudo.

Baudo said business is picking up as well.

“People suddenly making reservations to try to get in here you know in the next two in a half weeks,” Baudo said.

But with business looking up, he said the doors will still be closing.

“You know with the continued construction and they don’t know when it’s going to be done, we just decided that it would be best just to quit fighting it and just end it, and end it nicely,” Baudo said.

The restaurant’s closure on Wiley Parker Road will not only affect loyal customers but their long-time employees they consider to be family.

“There, you know some of the staff have been with us for 23 and 30 years,” Baudo said.

Baudo’s Restaurant’s last day in business will be January 19, however it won’t be the last time customers see of them.

“There might be some kind of online Baudo’s Restaurant or something similar,” said Baudo.

“It’s not the end and were still going to be active in the community as we always have the past 54 years,” said Baudo.

Baudo says he welcomes customers to try some of their signature dishes before closing in the next 2 weeks.

The last day for South Street Comedy Club shows, next door to Baudo’s will also be January 19.