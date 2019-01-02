Funeral services for Brenda Kay Williams, age 51, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ms. Williams passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Ms. Williams will lie in state Friday morning, January 4, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.