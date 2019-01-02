Cajun Shrimp and Rice (Healthy & Delicious!)

Submitted by: Syble Emison

Ingredients:

2 doz large shrimp or crawfish, or polish sausage (any meat substitute desired or a combination of the above)

1t. Cayenne pepper,

1t. black pepper,

1/2t. salt,

1/2t crushed red pepper,

1/2 t dried thyme leaves,

1/2t crushed rosemary,

1/8t dried oregano,

1 stick + 5t. butter, (or butter flavored cooking spray to keep from sticking)

1 1/2t minced garlic,

1t Worcestershire sauce

1 can (14-15 oz) chicken broth,

1 cup uncooked rice (makes up 4 cups after cooking) – OR may use 16oz RICED CAULIFLOWER cooked as directed

Directions:

Combine 1 stick butter, garlic, Worcestershire and seasonings into large skillet over high to medium heat.

When butter is melted, add the shrimp/crawfish, etc. Cook for 2 min. shaking pan.

Add remaining 5t of butter & chicken stock. Add the cooked rice and shake for 2 min.

Add chicken broth to yield plenty of liquid for “sopping” with bread

Remove from heat.

Serve with loaf of fresh very soft squishy french bread.

NOTE:

To lower the fat content I use turkey polish sausage and I also use cooking spray (butter flavored works great) instead of the butter. You can also spray it on the mixture while it is cooking for extra flavor.

If you don’t like it HOT, it is just as good if you leave out the cayenne pepper and red pepper.