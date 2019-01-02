Dewayne Qualls

Dewayne Qualls, ages 55 passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at the Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis, TN. Mr. Qualls loved his family and his animals very much. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Harmony Baptist Church. Burial to follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Qualls family will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Ruby Edmonds Qualls; and one son: Melvin Andrew Qualls.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Mattie Lou Martin Qualls of Whiteville, TN; two sons: Jason Goodman (Stephanie) of Henderson, TN and Donnie Goodman (Uli) of Houston, TX; one daughter: Gail Letchworth of Oakland, TN; one brother: Dolton Qualls (Debbie) of Stanton, TN; four sisters: Judy Hardister (Larry) of Brownsville, TN, Carolyn Watson (James) of Stanton, TN, Vickie Austin of Stanton, TN, Melva Henson of Springville, TN; He leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.