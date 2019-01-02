Girl Scouts announce new type of cookie

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s something more to get excited about besides the new year — the Girl Scout cookie season is upon us!

Not only that, but the Girl Scouts have announced a brand new cookie. The new caramel chocolate chip cookie was announced Wednesday.

It features caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt. The cookie is also gluten-free.

To find your favorite cookies sold by the Girl Scouts, you can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or visit girlscoutcookies.org and enter your ZIP code.