Martin Police Dept. to host Citizen Police Academy

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department will host a new Citizen Police Academy class this spring.

The class will be the first in the department’s new facility and will begin at 6 p.m. March 5, according to a release from the department.

Police say the class will be an opportunity to learn what they do on a daily basis as well as how to be a better partner within your community.

The cost is $20 and includes a class shirt. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 22 or until the class is full.

Anyone with questions may contact Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua at pfuqua@martindps.org or 731-587-5355 ext. 2241.

To apply online, visit the Martin Police Department website.