Mugshots : Madison County : 12/31/18 – 01/02/19

1/30 Dearriah Rose Shoplifting

2/30 Xavius Owens Public intoxication

3/30 Bernard Bond Public intoxication

4/30 Blake Dowdy DUI



5/30 Bobby Lee Johnson DUI, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/30 Brandie Dudley Failure to appear

7/30 Christopher McKinney Disorderly conduct

8/30 Christopher Deen Aggravated domestic assault



9/30 Christopher Veal Aggravated assault

10/30 Daniel Franklin Harassment

11/30 Daryvion Brown Violation of probation, failure to appear

12/30 Dionne Robinson Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/30 Edward Glass III Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/30 Gwendolyn Williams Theft under $999

15/30 James White Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

16/30 Jerry Shields Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm



17/30 Karen Burgess DUI, violation of implied consent law

18/30 Karessha Westbrooke Shoplifting

19/30 Larry Williams Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/30 Leeantwon Ousley Simple domestic assault



21/30 Lendell Davis Contraband in penal institution, failure to appear

22/30 Rhonda Tenhet Schedule II drug violations

23/30 Robert Carter Violation of order of protection, vandalism

24/30 Samuel Bratcher Violation of order of protection



25/30 Shadrach Bond Failure to appear

26/30 Sharaina Brooks Failure to appear

27/30 Tameka Toomes Shoplifting

28/30 Terrance Kilpatrick Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/30 Tonie Bond Cole Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/30 Tracy Djuan Boyd Simple domestic assault





























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 01/02/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.