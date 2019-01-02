Mugshots : Madison County : 12/31/18 – 01/02/19 January 2, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/30Dearriah Rose Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30Xavius Owens Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30Bernard Bond Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30Blake Dowdy DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30Bobby Lee Johnson DUI, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30Brandie Dudley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30Christopher McKinney Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30Christopher Deen Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30Christopher Veal Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30Daniel Franklin Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30Daryvion Brown Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30Dionne Robinson Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30Edward Glass III Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30Gwendolyn Williams Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30James White Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30Jerry Shields Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30Karen Burgess DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30Karessha Westbrooke Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30Larry Williams Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30Leeantwon Ousley Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30Lendell Davis Contraband in penal institution, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30Rhonda Tenhet Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30Robert Carter Violation of order of protection, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30Samuel Bratcher Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30Shadrach Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30Sharaina Brooks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30Tameka Toomes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30Terrance Kilpatrick Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30Tonie Bond Cole Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30Tracy Djuan Boyd Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 01/02/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore