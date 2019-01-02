Nell Austin

Nell Austin, age 84 passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Austin family will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Mr. O. B. Austin; her parents: Charlie and Donnie Petty Taylor; one son: Thomas Earl (Tommy) Austin; four brothers; six sisters; and one grandson: Timothy Scott Tinsley.

She is survived by three sons: Kim Allen Austin (Tina) of Bells, TN; Jessie Lee Austin (Norma) of Bells, TN; Billy Roe Austin (Charlotte Forsythe) of Jackson, TN; four daughters: Reba Nell Austin of Bells, TN, Shelia Kay Austin of Bells, TN, Betty Sue Norris (Ben) of Bells, TN; Janet Fay Tinsley of Bells, TN; seventeen grandchildren; twenty seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews