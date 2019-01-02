Rain Moves Back In This Afternoon

Weather Update 7:46 AM —

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. Cloudy skies continue to dominate this afternoon. Temperatures haven’t moved much either. There have been areas of light rain and drizzle as well. However, scattered showers will gradually increase in areal coverage and intensity through late noon and into the evening hours. It still looks like the bulk of this first round of of rain will fall south of I-40 with lighter amounts north. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in this afternoon with a check of Storm Tracker 7 Max Radar, and the latest forecast details at 5:00 PM ABC 7/5:30 PM CBS

