Rain Remains Likely Through the First Half of the Night

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, January 2nd

After only one rain-free day in West Tennessee to start the new year, showers have returned and will likely stick around through the evening. We’ll seldom have an opportunity to dry out very much before the weekend but there’s plenty of great weather to look forward to when we get there!

TONIGHT

Visibility will remain poor in West Tennessee this evening so be on the lookout for dense fog tonight. It’s also likely going to remain wet with showers through the first half of the night. Under mostly cloudy to overcast skies, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Thursday.

Although it won’t be as wet as it will be tonight, Thursday will still be a cloudy day. Temperatures should be slightly warmer at least with highs in the upper 40s during the afternoon. Showers will begin to return around sunset tomorrow. Better weather awaits us this weekend! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com