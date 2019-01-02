Richard E. Chesser

Funeral services for Richard E. Chesser, 67, is Saturday, January 5, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 5, 2019 11:00 a.m. -until service time. Internment is at Finley Cemetery, McKenzie.

Mr. Chesser, a retired employee for Republic Steel, died January 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1951 in McKenzie, TN to Herbert Hoover and Stela M Huggins Chesser. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by four daughters LaDonnafer Wilson of McKenzie, Kathy (John) Rhodes of McKenzie, Sandy Quinn of Camden and Sherry Balentine of Henry, four sons Jason A. (Katrina) Chesser of McKenzie, James R. “Bubba” Phillips of McKenzie, Brian Flatt of Panama City, FL and Terry(Krista) Flatt of Martin, four sisters Pat Luther of McKenzie, Donna Gallimore ( Ralph) Mayberry of McKenzie, Beverly Chesser of Trezevant and Teresa (Tom) Jones of Leach, TN and two brothers John D. Chesser and Mike Chesser both of McKenzie, twenty grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.