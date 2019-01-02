Selmer police investigate possible murder-suicide

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday at a Selmer home.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 4 p.m. from a man who told them he had just killed his wife and was going to kill himself, according to a news release from the Selmer Police Department.

Police responded to the home where they found a deceased woman later identified as Regina Morris Bryant lying at the front door with two gunshot wounds, according to the release.

As officers made their way through the house, they found a deceased man later identified as Charlies Anthony Bryant sitting in a recliner in the living room and holding a handgun with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper chest, the release says.

The bodies were sent for autopsy to the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the investigation.

A friend of the family says he is shocked by the death of Regina Bryant. “It’s been a shock. They can’t believe that anything like this would happen,” Nicky Atkins said. “She was very supportive in our community, and as far as our church, she always helped with our events we had going on, as far as the planning committee.”

There will be a prayer service for the family beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cypress Creek First Baptist Church in Selmer.