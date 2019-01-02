Funeral services for Thomas Edward “Tom” Summers, age 84, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Summers passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Forest Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, January 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Summers will lie-in-state at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.