HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Hardin County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 57 near Counce.

A log truck overturned, killing one person, according to THP.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.